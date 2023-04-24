Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Monday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 17 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 29th in the majors with a .338 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 73 (3.3 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .268 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.47 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.395 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brad Keller (2-2) will take the mound for the Royals, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in four innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Keller has made two starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Rangers L 12-2 Home Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/19/2023 Rangers L 12-3 Home Brady Singer Martín Pérez 4/21/2023 Angels L 2-0 Away Taylor Clarke - 4/22/2023 Angels W 11-8 Away Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 4/23/2023 Angels L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Reid Detmers 4/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brad Keller Tommy Henry 4/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brady Singer Ryne Nelson 4/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Max Castillo Zac Gallen 4/27/2023 Twins - Away Zack Greinke Tyler Mahle 4/28/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Lyles Pablo Lopez 4/29/2023 Twins - Away Brad Keller Sonny Gray

