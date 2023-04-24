Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Vinnie Pasquantino (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.375) and total hits (20) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Pasquantino has gotten a hit in 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%), with more than one hit on five occasions (22.7%).
- He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this season, Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In nine of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (44.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.93).
- The Diamondbacks rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.4 per game).
- Henry starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old left-hander.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.