Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hunter Dozier -- hitting .242 with a home run and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Hunter Dozier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Hunter Dozier At The Plate
- Dozier has a home run and a walk while hitting .180.
- Dozier has gotten a hit in six of 16 games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Dozier has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in four of 16 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Nelson (1-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 4.91 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.