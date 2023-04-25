Corbin Carroll and Vinnie Pasquantino are the hottest hitters on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals, who meet on Tuesday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+120). The game's total has been listed at 10 runs.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: BSAZX

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -145 +120 10 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-8.

When it comes to the total, the Royals and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win five times (22.7%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has won four of its 16 games, or 25%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 12 of its 23 chances.

The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-12 4-6 2-9 3-8 3-12 2-5

