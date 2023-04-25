Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Tuesday at Chase Field against Ryne Nelson, who will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 17 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .338 this season.

The Royals rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .211.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 73 (3.3 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .268 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 17th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Kansas City has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.395 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (1-2) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Singer has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Rangers L 12-3 Home Brady Singer Martín Pérez 4/21/2023 Angels L 2-0 Away Taylor Clarke - 4/22/2023 Angels W 11-8 Away Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 4/23/2023 Angels L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Reid Detmers 4/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-4 Away Brad Keller Tommy Henry 4/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brady Singer Ryne Nelson 4/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Ryan Yarbrough Zac Gallen 4/27/2023 Twins - Away Zack Greinke Tyler Mahle 4/28/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Lyles Pablo Lopez 4/29/2023 Twins - Away Brad Keller Sonny Gray 4/30/2023 Twins - Away Brady Singer Joe Ryan

