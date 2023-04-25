In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will be eyeing a win against Minnesota Timberwolves.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-10) 220 -490 +390 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-9.5) 220.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-10) 220.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-9.5) 221.5 -450 +360 Bet on this game with Tipico

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
  • The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and concede 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
  • The teams combine to score 231.6 points per game, 11.6 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • These two teams surrender 228.3 points per game combined, 8.3 more points than the total for this contest.
  • Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • Minnesota has put together a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.

Timberwolves Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Anthony Edwards 28.5 -105 24.6
Karl-Anthony Towns 19.5 -125 20.8
Rudy Gobert 13.5 -115 13.4
Mike Conley 13.5 -120 11.9

