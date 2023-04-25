Tuesday's 9:00 PM ET game between the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Jamal Murray and the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards as players to watch.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25

Tuesday, April 25 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves knocked off the Nuggets, 114-108 in OT, on Sunday. Edwards poured in a team-high 34 points for the Timberwolves, and Jokic had 43 for the Nuggets.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 34 6 5 2 3 5 Mike Conley 19 2 8 0 0 3 Karl-Anthony Towns 17 11 2 1 1 0

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards is No. 1 on the Timberwolves in scoring (24.6 points per game), and averages 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (fourth in the NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert tops the Timberwolves in rebounding (11.6 per game), and puts up 13.4 points and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Mike Conley is averaging a team-high 6.7 assists per contest. And he is delivering 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Jaylen Nowell gets the Timberwolves 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Timberwolves 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 29 4.9 4.4 1.9 1.5 3.2 Karl-Anthony Towns 19.5 9.5 3 0.2 0.6 2.1 Rudy Gobert 11.4 11.5 2.1 0.5 1 0 Mike Conley 15.1 2.9 5.3 0.7 0.1 2.5 Kyle Anderson 9.3 5 5.1 1.1 1.1 0.5

