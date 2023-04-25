Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Vinnie Pasquantino (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double) and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 23 hits and an OBP of .398, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .532.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Pasquantino has gotten a hit in 15 of 23 games this season (65.2%), with at least two hits on six occasions (26.1%).
- He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In six games this year, Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 10 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (70.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.4 per game).
- Nelson (1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
