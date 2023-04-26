After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Franmil Reyes and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Franmil Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes has two home runs and four walks while hitting .220.
  • In 43.8% of his games this season (seven of 16), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 16 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Reyes has had an RBI in seven games this year.
  • In four of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gallen (3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.59), fourth in WHIP (.798), and 10th in K/9 (11.2).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.