After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Franmil Reyes and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

Reyes has two home runs and four walks while hitting .220.

In 43.8% of his games this season (seven of 16), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 16 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Reyes has had an RBI in seven games this year.

In four of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings