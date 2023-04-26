After batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

Dozier is batting .189 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Dozier has gotten a hit in seven of 17 games this year (41.2%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Dozier has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

