Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Nicky Lopez (.227 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .196 with three doubles, a triple and eight walks.
- Lopez has gotten a hit in seven of 21 games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 21 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In five games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three games this season (14.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.59 ERA ranks 14th, .798 WHIP ranks fourth, and 11.2 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
