Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (13-12) square off against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (6-18) in the series rubber match at Chase Field on Wednesday, April 26. The game will begin at 3:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Royals have +220 odds to play spoiler. Arizona (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (3-1, 2.59 ERA) vs Ryan Yarbrough - KC (0-2, 7.62 ERA)

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won three of the four games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have not played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

Arizona has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (26.1%) in those games.

The Royals have played as an underdog of +220 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-7.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

