Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .250 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.
- Olivares is batting .273 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 65.0% of his games this season (13 of 20), Olivares has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Mahle makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 3.32 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.