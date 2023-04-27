On Thursday, Franmil Reyes (.290 batting average in his past 10 games, with a walk and five RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Franmil Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is hitting .216 with two home runs and four walks.
  • Reyes has recorded a hit in seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).
  • He has homered in two of 17 games played this year, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Reyes has had an RBI in seven games this season.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
  • Mahle (1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.