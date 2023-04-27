On Thursday, Franmil Reyes (.290 batting average in his past 10 games, with a walk and five RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .216 with two home runs and four walks.

Reyes has recorded a hit in seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).

He has homered in two of 17 games played this year, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Reyes has had an RBI in seven games this season.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings