Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Hunter Dozier (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate
- Dozier is batting .189 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In seven of 17 games this year (41.2%), Dozier has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Dozier has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this season.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.52 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.0 per game).
- Mahle makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 3.32 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
