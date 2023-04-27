Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley is batting .132 with a double and three walks.
- In five of 17 games this season, Bradley got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 17 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Bradley has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored in three games this season (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
- Mahle makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- In four games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.32, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
