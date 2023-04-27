After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Nicky Lopez and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Tyler Mahle) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has three doubles, a triple and eight walks while hitting .184.

Lopez has gotten a hit in seven of 22 games this season (31.8%), with multiple hits twice.

In 22 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Lopez has driven in a run in five games this season (22.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of 22 games (13.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings