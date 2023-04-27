Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Royals have +165 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Royals vs. Twins Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Twins -200 +165 8 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-7.
  • In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
    • Kansas City games have finished below the set point total four straight times, and the average total in this stretch was 9.2 runs.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have come away with six wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Kansas City has entered seven games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 1-6 in those contests.
  • The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 12 of 25 chances this season.
  • The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
1-12 5-7 2-10 4-8 4-13 2-5

