Royals vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight - April 27
The Minnesota Twins (14-11) host the Kansas City Royals (6-19) to open a four-game series at Target Field, with first pitch at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday. The Twins are coming off a series victory over the Yankees, and the Royals a series loss to the Diamondbacks.
The probable pitchers are Tyler Mahle (1-2) for the Twins and Zack Greinke (0-3) for the Royals.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Royals vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Mahle - MIN (1-2, 3.32 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (0-3, 4.61 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke
- Greinke (0-3) takes the mound first for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.61, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opposing batters have a .273 batting average against him.
- Greinke is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year.
- Greinke is trying for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.
Zack Greinke vs. Twins
- He will match up with a Twins squad that is hitting .230 as a unit (23rd in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .397 (16th in the league) with 31 total home runs (10th in MLB play).
- In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Twins this season, Greinke has a 3.38 ERA and a 1.313 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .273.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Mahle
- The Twins will hand the ball to Mahle (1-2) for his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 3.32, a 4.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.154.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.