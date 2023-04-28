Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is hitting .243 with three doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks.
- In 15 of 26 games this season (57.7%) Witt Jr. has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (26.9%).
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (15.4%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in eight games this season (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (46.2%), including one multi-run game.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, one per game).
- Lopez (1-2) takes the mound for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.00 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.00), 18th in WHIP (1.033), and sixth in K/9 (11.7).
