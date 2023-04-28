On Friday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (.158 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley is hitting .125 with a double and four walks.
  • In five of 18 games this season, Bradley got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 18 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Bradley has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, one per game).
  • Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 25th, 1.033 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
