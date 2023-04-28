On Friday, Kyle Isbel (.176 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .205 with seven doubles, a triple and three walks.

This year, Isbel has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 21 games (61.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 21 games played this year, he has not homered.

Isbel has had an RBI in six games this season.

He has scored at least once five times this year (23.8%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings