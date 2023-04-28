Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Kyle Isbel (.176 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .205 with seven doubles, a triple and three walks.
- This year, Isbel has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 21 games (61.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 21 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Isbel has had an RBI in six games this season.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (23.8%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 26 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 25th, 1.033 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
