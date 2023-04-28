After batting .147 with a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .175 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.

Melendez has recorded a hit in 10 of 22 games this year (45.5%), including four multi-hit games (18.2%).

In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In six games this year (27.3%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In seven games this season (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings