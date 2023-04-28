After batting .147 with a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .175 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Melendez has recorded a hit in 10 of 22 games this year (45.5%), including four multi-hit games (18.2%).
  • In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In six games this year (27.3%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In seven games this season (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, one per game).
  • Lopez (1-2) takes the mound for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.00), 18th in WHIP (1.033), and sixth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
