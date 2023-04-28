On Friday, Nicky Lopez (.182 batting average in his past 10 games, with three walks and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Nicky Lopez is batting .192 with three doubles, a triple and eight walks.

In eight of 23 games this season (34.8%), Nicky Lopez has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 23 games played this season, he has not homered.

Nicky Lopez has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three games this year (13.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings