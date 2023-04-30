On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .411, fueled by 10 extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 28), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 14 games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings