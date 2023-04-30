On Sunday, Hunter Dozier (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

  • Dozier has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .172.
  • Dozier has gotten a hit in seven of 20 games this year (35.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year, Dozier has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.62), 21st in WHIP (1.069), and 14th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
