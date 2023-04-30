On Sunday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley has a double and four walks while batting .125.
  • In five of 19 games this season, Bradley got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not gone deep in his 19 games this year.
  • Bradley has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (8.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.50 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Gray (3-0 with a .62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty's last time out was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's .62 ERA ranks first, 1.069 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 14th.
