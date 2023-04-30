Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley has a double and four walks while batting .125.
- In five of 19 games this season, Bradley got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not gone deep in his 19 games this year.
- Bradley has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.50 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Gray (3-0 with a .62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's .62 ERA ranks first, 1.069 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 14th.
