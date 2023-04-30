Julius Randle and the rest of the New York Knicks hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 1:00 PM ET.

Randle totaled 13 points and six assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 106-95 win against the Cavaliers.

With prop bets available for Randle, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 25.1 19.6 Rebounds 7.5 10.0 6.0 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.3 PRA 30.5 39.2 28.9 PR 27.5 35.1 25.6 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Julius Randle's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Julius Randle Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 19.5% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.6 per contest.

He's made 2.8 threes per game, or 21.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Randle's Knicks average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Julius Randle vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 15 3 5 1 0 0 0 3/22/2023 36 15 6 9 1 0 1 3/3/2023 36 43 9 3 8 1 0 2/2/2023 34 23 10 6 3 0 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Randle or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.