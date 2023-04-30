Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After batting .280 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is batting .359 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
- In 60.0% of his 15 games this season, Duffy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.62), 21st in WHIP (1.069), and 14th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.