Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.269 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .200 with three doubles, a triple and eight walks.
- This year, Lopez has posted at least one hit in nine of 24 games (37.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 24 games this season.
- Lopez has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of 24 games (12.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.50 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Gray (3-0 with a .62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.
- His last time out was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.62), 21st in WHIP (1.069), and 14th in K/9 (10.6).
