Brady Singer will be on the hill for the Kansas City Royals when they take on Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+180). A 7.5-run total is listed for the game.

Royals vs. Twins Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Twins -225 +180 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
  • In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have won in seven, or 25.9%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, Kansas City has won one of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
  • The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 13 of its 28 chances.
  • The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
1-12 6-9 3-11 4-9 5-15 2-5

