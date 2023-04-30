Royals vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Brady Singer will be on the hill for the Kansas City Royals when they take on Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
The Twins have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+180). A 7.5-run total is listed for the game.
Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Royals vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-225
|+180
|7.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have won in seven, or 25.9%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Kansas City has won one of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 13 of its 28 chances.
- The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|1-12
|6-9
|3-11
|4-9
|5-15
|2-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.