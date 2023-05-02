Player props are listed for Bo Bichette and Alex Verdugo, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Kikuchi Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) for his sixth start of the season.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

Kikuchi will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Apr. 26 5.2 4 0 0 8 1 at Yankees Apr. 21 6.0 4 1 1 3 2 vs. Rays Apr. 15 6.0 4 1 1 9 1 at Angels Apr. 9 4.1 9 6 6 6 1 at Royals Apr. 4 5.0 3 1 1 2 1

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has put up 43 hits with five doubles, seven home runs and six walks. He has driven in 21 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .344/.379/.552 so far this year.

Bichette hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .435 with three home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 1 5-for-5 1 1 3 8 1 vs. Mariners Apr. 30 2-for-6 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 0

Matt Chapman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Chapman Stats

Matt Chapman has 39 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .379/.467/.670 on the year.

Chapman has picked up a hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .343 with six doubles, eight walks and four RBI.

Chapman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 30 3-for-5 1 0 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 28 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has put up 38 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .311/.373/.508 on the year.

Verdugo hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 1 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 27 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI.

He has a .235/.302/.557 slash line so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays May. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 vs. Guardians Apr. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

