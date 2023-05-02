Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.159 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Twins.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks while batting .222.
- In 55.2% of his games this season (16 of 29), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (13.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in nine games this season (31.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 15 games this season (51.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Wells (1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks 23rd, .724 WHIP ranks first, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th.
