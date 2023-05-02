Kyle Isbel -- hitting .147 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on May 2 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .188 with seven doubles, a triple and four walks.

This year, Isbel has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 23 games (56.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 23 games this year.

Isbel has had an RBI in six games this year.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (21.7%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

