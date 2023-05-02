After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Tyler Wells) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nick Pratto At The Plate (2022)

  • Pratto hit .184 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
  • Pratto picked up a hit in 38.8% of his games last year (19 of 49), with more than one hit in seven of those contests (14.3%).
  • He hit a home run in 12.2% of his games last year (six of 49), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pratto drove in a run in 24.5% of his games last season (12 of 49), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (12.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 28.6% of his games last season (14 of 49), with two or more runs on three occasions (6.1%).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
24 GP 24
.205 AVG .163
.309 OBP .230
.410 SLG .363
10 XBH 7
3 HR 4
13 RBI 7
27/12 K/BB 39/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 24
12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (29.2%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (16.7%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in baseball).
  • Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.79), first in WHIP (.724), and 58th in K/9 (7.1) among pitchers who qualify.
