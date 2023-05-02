Tuesday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Baltimore Orioles (19-9) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (7-22) at 7:40 PM ET (on May 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Wells (1-1) for the Orioles and Ryan Yarbrough (0-3) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

BSKC

Royals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 4, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 3-6-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Royals have come away with seven wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious two times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.3 runs per game (96 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.46 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule