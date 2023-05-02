Tyler Wells will take the mound for the Baltimore Orioles (19-9) on Tuesday, May 2 versus the Kansas City Royals (7-22), who will answer with Ryan Yarbrough. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Orioles as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +145 moneyline odds to win. The game's total is set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (1-1, 2.79 ERA) vs Yarbrough - KC (0-3, 6.35 ERA)

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 15 games this season and won 13 (86.7%) of those contests.

The Orioles have gone 5-1 (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Baltimore has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (25%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win two times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 3-7.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+140) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Nicky Lopez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+1450) 0.5 (+333)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

