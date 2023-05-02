Jorge Mateo and Vinnie Pasquantino are among the players with prop bets available when the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals play at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:40 PM ET).

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has eight doubles, five home runs, 17 walks and 10 RBI (29 total hits).

He has a .279/.385/.500 slash line on the season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Apr. 30 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 26 hits with four doubles, two triples, four home runs, seven walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .222/.266/.393 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Apr. 30 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Twins Apr. 28 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Twins Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Wells Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Wells Stats

Tyler Wells (1-1) will take the mound for the Orioles, his fifth start of the season.

Wells has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks 23rd, .724 WHIP ranks first, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th.

Wells Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Apr. 26 5.2 4 2 2 7 1 vs. Tigers Apr. 21 7.0 3 0 0 5 1 at White Sox Apr. 14 5.1 5 3 3 3 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 9 6.0 6 4 4 6 0 at Rangers Apr. 3 5.0 0 0 0 2 0

Jorge Mateo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Mateo Stats

Mateo has five doubles, six home runs, six walks and 17 RBI (25 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .347/.395/.667 so far this year.

Mateo has recorded at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .344 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Mateo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Tigers Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Apr. 29 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Tigers Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2 vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Mullins Stats

Cedric Mullins has recorded 25 hits with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.365/.429 so far this year.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Tigers Apr. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Apr. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 26 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.