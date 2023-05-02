Stars vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
The Dallas Stars hit the ice for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 2, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are the favorite (-190) in this game against the Kraken (+160).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory.
Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.3
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-15-23 record in contests that have required overtime.
- Dallas is 10-6-12 (32 points) in its 28 games decided by one goal.
- Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.
- Dallas has finished 5-4-7 in the 16 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 17 points).
- The Stars have scored more than two goals 56 times, and are 43-7-6 in those games (to register 92 points).
- In the 26 games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 14-5-7 record (35 points).
- When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 30-11-7 (67 points).
- The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 36 games. The Stars finished 17-11-8 in those matchups (42 points).
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a 10-8-18 record in overtime games this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.
- Seattle has earned 42 points (19-8-4) in its 31 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.
- When Seattle has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned six points (2-10-2 record).
- The Kraken have scored three or more goals in 59 games, earning 100 points from those contests.
- Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 31 games this season and has registered 43 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 35-18-4 (74 points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 29 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.