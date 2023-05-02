Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Curry totaled 50 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his previous game, which ended in a 120-100 win versus the Kings.

With prop bets in place for Curry, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 29.4 32.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.1 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.3 PRA 43.5 41.8 42.5 PR 37.5 35.5 37.2 3PM 4.5 4.9 4.8



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 15.3% of the Warriors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.2 per contest.

He's put up 11.4 threes per game, or 18.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Curry's Warriors average 104.8 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Lakers are the 20th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 116.6 points per contest.

On the glass, the Lakers are ranked 25th in the league, conceding 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Lakers concede 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Lakers give up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.

Stephen Curry vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 32 27 2 6 5 0 1 10/18/2022 33 33 6 7 4 1 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.