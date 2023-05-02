Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time in action, battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.385), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (29) this season.
- He ranks 51st in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 65.5% of his games this season (19 of 29), Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (17.2%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In eight games this season (27.6%), Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (41.4%), including one multi-run game.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.79), first in WHIP (.724), and 58th in K/9 (7.1).
