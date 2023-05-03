On Wednesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Orioles.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has four doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .221.

Witt Jr. has had a hit in 17 of 30 games this year (56.7%), including multiple hits seven times (23.3%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 10 games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 16 of 30 games (53.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings