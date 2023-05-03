Kyle Isbel -- hitting .147 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on May 3 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has seven doubles, a triple and four walks while batting .179.
  • In 13 of 24 games this season (54.2%), Isbel has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 24 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Isbel has had an RBI in six games this season.
  • In five of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 14
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.32 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson (4-0 with a 3.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (3.93), 53rd in WHIP (1.311), and 61st in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
