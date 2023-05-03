Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel -- hitting .147 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on May 3 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has seven doubles, a triple and four walks while batting .179.
- In 13 of 24 games this season (54.2%), Isbel has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 24 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Isbel has had an RBI in six games this season.
- In five of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.32 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (4-0 with a 3.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (3.93), 53rd in WHIP (1.311), and 61st in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
