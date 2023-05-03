MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on May 3 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is hitting .177 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • Melendez has gotten a hit in 13 of 26 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (15.4%).
  • In 11.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.9% of his games this year, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in eight of 26 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Gibson (4-0 with a 3.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.93 ERA ranks 45th, 1.311 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 61st.
