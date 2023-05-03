Royals vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.
Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.
Royals vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-155
|+125
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have come away with seven wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has won four of its 21 games, or 19%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 15 of its 30 chances.
- The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|1-13
|6-10
|3-12
|4-10
|5-17
|2-5
