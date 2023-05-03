The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Royals vs. Orioles Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSKC
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Orioles -155 +125 9 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have come away with seven wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Kansas City has won four of its 21 games, or 19%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 15 of its 30 chances.
  • The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
1-13 6-10 3-12 4-10 5-17 2-5

