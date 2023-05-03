Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals hit the field against Jorge Mateo and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 24 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks 27th in the majors with a .353 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 103 (3.4 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .279 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 21st with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.65 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.459 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Zack Greinke (0-4) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed eight hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In six starts, Greinke has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Twins L 7-1 Away Zack Greinke Tyler Mahle 4/28/2023 Twins L 8-6 Away Jordan Lyles Pablo Lopez 4/29/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Brad Keller Bailey Ober 4/30/2023 Twins L 8-4 Away Brady Singer Sonny Gray 5/2/2023 Orioles L 11-7 Home Ryan Yarbrough Tyler Wells 5/3/2023 Orioles - Home Zack Greinke Kyle Gibson 5/4/2023 Orioles - Home Jordan Lyles Grayson Rodriguez 5/5/2023 Athletics - Home Brad Keller Kyle Muller 5/6/2023 Athletics - Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics - Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox - Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease

