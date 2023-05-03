How to Watch the Royals vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals hit the field against Jorge Mateo and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Orioles vs Royals Player Props
|Orioles vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 24 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Kansas City ranks 27th in the majors with a .353 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
- Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 103 (3.4 per game).
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .279 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Royals rank 21st with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.65 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.459 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Zack Greinke (0-4) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed eight hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In six starts, Greinke has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/27/2023
|Twins
|L 7-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Mahle
|4/28/2023
|Twins
|L 8-6
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Pablo Lopez
|4/29/2023
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Bailey Ober
|4/30/2023
|Twins
|L 8-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Sonny Gray
|5/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-7
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Tyler Wells
|5/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Kyle Gibson
|5/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Kyle Muller
|5/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Mason Miller
|5/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Dylan Cease
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.