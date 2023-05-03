On Wednesday, May 3 at 7:40 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles (20-9) visit the Kansas City Royals (7-23) at Kauffman Stadium. Kyle Gibson will get the call for the Orioles, while Zack Greinke will take the hill for the Royals.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +140 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (4-0, 3.93 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (0-4, 6.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Royals and Orioles game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $24.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 14 out of the 16 games, or 87.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Orioles have a record of 7-1 (87.5%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Orioles have a 7-1 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Royals have been victorious in seven, or 24.1%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win two times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.