Vinnie Pasquantino -- hitting .286 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on May 3 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino has 30 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .495. All three of those stats are tops among Kansas City hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

Pasquantino has recorded a hit in 20 of 30 games this year (66.7%), including seven multi-hit games (23.3%).

Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (16.7%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Pasquantino has driven in a run in nine games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (43.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings