Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.196 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is batting .222 with four doubles, three triples, five home runs and seven walks.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 18 of 31 games this season (58.1%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (22.6%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (16.1%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 11 games this year (35.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.07 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.07, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
