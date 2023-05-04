Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .195 with eight doubles, a triple and four walks.
- In 14 of 25 games this season (56.0%) Isbel has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (12.0%).
- In 25 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Isbel has driven in a run in seven games this season (28.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In six of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez (1-0 with a 4.07 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In five games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.07 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
