Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .195 with eight doubles, a triple and four walks.

In 14 of 25 games this season (56.0%) Isbel has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (12.0%).

In 25 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Isbel has driven in a run in seven games this season (28.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In six of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings